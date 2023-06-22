Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out at Rock Garden in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

Emphasising the significance of yoga, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said it holds the key to better health and success. The UT Administration celebrated the 9th International Day of Yoga at Rock Garden, Phase III, here, today.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” embraced the essence of global unity. The presence of Banwarilal Purohit, UT Administrator, as the chief guest and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India, as the guest of honour, elevated the significance of the event.

Purohit urged everyone to adopt yoga as a way of life, highlighting that even a small investment of time in daily routine can enhance productivity and result in improved time management and stress reduction.

Shekhawat reiterated the commitment of the Central Government to ensure that the benefits of yoga reach every individual.

Mayor Anup Gupta and other eminent officers of the Administration actively participated in the programme.

Around 1,000 participants from various walks of life engaged in a myriad of yoga postures, bringing life to the grand event. The audience also had the privilege of witnessing the live stream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from the United States, where he expressed his intent to perform yoga at the UN Headquarters, accompanied by delegates from numerous countries. Live stream of the address by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, highlighting the manifold benefits of yoga, further enriched the experience.

The Rock Garden served as a picturesque backdrop as yoga enthusiasts from the Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Tourism, Central Government departments, Government College of Yoga Education & Health, Sector 23, and teachers and students of government colleges joined hands with various organisations and NGOs such as Art of Living, Patanjali, Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, GRIID, Khelshala, Brahma Kumaris, Bihar School of Yoga, Nirankari, Institute for the Blind, Brahmrishi Yoga Training College, Yoga Federation of India, Chandigarh Yoga Association, and Chandigarh Yoga Sabha to perform an array of invigorating yoga asanas.

In addition to the yoga session held at Rock Garden, the celebrations extended far and wide across the city. Over 100 different locations throughout the city played host to yoga sessions, engaging a diverse range of participants.

BSF troops perform asanas

The 9th International Day of Yoga was marked by officers and men posted at Border Security Force’s Western Command headquarters in Chandigarh. Addressing the personnel, PV Rama Sashtry, Additional Director General, highlighted the importance of yoga as stress buster and alternative physical regime that brings a positive outlook in life. BSF troops performed various postures and undertook to inculcate yoga as a regular practice in their routine.

Talk on health benefits delivered

The day was observed at 12 Wing, Air Force Station, Chandigarh, with yoga postures being practiced in the residential courtyards in line with this year’s theme of “Har Ghar Aangan Yoga”. There was a huge participation by station personnel and their families. An introductory talk on the importance and health benefits of practicing yoga was also delivered by yoga trainers.

Sessions held at BBMB project sites

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) observed the 9th International Day of Yoga by organising yoga sessions at its various project sites. In Chandigarh, a yoga session was organised on the BBMB premises under the guidance of a senior yoga instructor wherein officers and staff participated. BBMB chairman Sanjay Srivastava said yoga not only enhances a person’s physical health but it also balances the mental and spiritual well-being.

Three-day ‘Yog Utsav’

The NSS department of the university also organised a three-day ‘Yog Utsav’. A rally was also organised with an aim to create and spread awareness of yoga and its benefits thereof. The rally held under the guidance of Prof YP Verma, Registrar, and other programme coordinators and officers. Department of Statistics, Directorate of Sports and other departments also celebrated the day.

PU Vice-Chancellor emphasises on yoga benefits

Panjab University organised the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the Gymnasium Hall. Over 500 participants, consisting of localities, students, teachers and other faculty members participated in the celebration. Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig inaugurated the event and emphasised the importance of yoga in one’s life. She elaborated the effect of yoga practice on mental and emotional health. Meanwhile, prior to today’s celebrations, Panjab University also organised a 10-day free yoga camp for local public, students and faculty members.

1,000 participants