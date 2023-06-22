 Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out at Rock Garden in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out at Rock Garden in Chandigarh

Purohit urges people to adopt yoga as a way of life; says it is key to good health, success

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out at Rock Garden in Chandigarh

People perform yoga at Rock Garden in Chandigarh on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: PRADEEP TEWARI



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

Emphasising the significance of yoga, UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said it holds the key to better health and success. The UT Administration celebrated the 9th International Day of Yoga at Rock Garden, Phase III, here, today.

This year’s theme, “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” embraced the essence of global unity. The presence of Banwarilal Purohit, UT Administrator, as the chief guest and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India, as the guest of honour, elevated the significance of the event.

Purohit urged everyone to adopt yoga as a way of life, highlighting that even a small investment of time in daily routine can enhance productivity and result in improved time management and stress reduction.

Shekhawat reiterated the commitment of the Central Government to ensure that the benefits of yoga reach every individual.

Mayor Anup Gupta and other eminent officers of the Administration actively participated in the programme.

Around 1,000 participants from various walks of life engaged in a myriad of yoga postures, bringing life to the grand event. The audience also had the privilege of witnessing the live stream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from the United States, where he expressed his intent to perform yoga at the UN Headquarters, accompanied by delegates from numerous countries. Live stream of the address by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, highlighting the manifold benefits of yoga, further enriched the experience.

The Rock Garden served as a picturesque backdrop as yoga enthusiasts from the Directorate of AYUSH, Department of Tourism, Central Government departments, Government College of Yoga Education & Health, Sector 23, and teachers and students of government colleges joined hands with various organisations and NGOs such as Art of Living, Patanjali, Bhartiya Yog Sansthan, GRIID, Khelshala, Brahma Kumaris, Bihar School of Yoga, Nirankari, Institute for the Blind, Brahmrishi Yoga Training College, Yoga Federation of India, Chandigarh Yoga Association, and Chandigarh Yoga Sabha to perform an array of invigorating yoga asanas.

In addition to the yoga session held at Rock Garden, the celebrations extended far and wide across the city. Over 100 different locations throughout the city played host to yoga sessions, engaging a diverse range of participants.

BSF troops perform asanas

The 9th International Day of Yoga was marked by officers and men posted at Border Security Force’s Western Command headquarters in Chandigarh. Addressing the personnel, PV Rama Sashtry, Additional Director General, highlighted the importance of yoga as stress buster and alternative physical regime that brings a positive outlook in life. BSF troops performed various postures and undertook to inculcate yoga as a regular practice in their routine.

Talk on health benefits delivered

The day was observed at 12 Wing, Air Force Station, Chandigarh, with yoga postures being practiced in the residential courtyards in line with this year’s theme of “Har Ghar Aangan Yoga”. There was a huge participation by station personnel and their families. An introductory talk on the importance and health benefits of practicing yoga was also delivered by yoga trainers.

Sessions held at BBMB project sites

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) observed the 9th International Day of Yoga by organising yoga sessions at its various project sites. In Chandigarh, a yoga session was organised on the BBMB premises under the guidance of a senior yoga instructor wherein officers and staff participated. BBMB chairman Sanjay Srivastava said yoga not only enhances a person’s physical health but it also balances the mental and spiritual well-being.

Three-day ‘Yog Utsav’

The NSS department of the university also organised a three-day ‘Yog Utsav’. A rally was also organised with an aim to create and spread awareness of yoga and its benefits thereof. The rally held under the guidance of Prof YP Verma, Registrar, and other programme coordinators and officers. Department of Statistics, Directorate of Sports and other departments also celebrated the day.

PU Vice-Chancellor emphasises on yoga benefits

Panjab University organised the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at the Gymnasium Hall. Over 500 participants, consisting of localities, students, teachers and other faculty members participated in the celebration. Panjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Vig inaugurated the event and emphasised the importance of yoga in one’s life. She elaborated the effect of yoga practice on mental and emotional health. Meanwhile, prior to today’s celebrations, Panjab University also organised a 10-day free yoga camp for local public, students and faculty members.

1,000 participants

  • Around 1,000 participants from various walks of life engaged in a myriad of yoga postures, bringing life to the grand event.
  • The audience also had the privilege of witnessing the live stream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from the United States
  • Over 100 different locations throughout the city played host to yoga sessions, engaging a diverse range of participants.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Karan Deol posts rare pictures of grandmother Prakash Kaur and mother Pooja Deol from his wedding

2
Trending

Hema Malini, daughters skip Karan Deol’s wedding , but Esha posts a short and sweet note for step-nephew

3
Nation

PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as 'truly universal' and free from copyrights

4
Nation

Video: Elon Musk's response to Twitter ex-boss Jack Dorsey's allegations against India

5
Trending

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Hindu festivals on campuses days after students celebrate Holi at Islamabad university

6
Pollywood

Honey Singh gets death threat from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, seeks security from Delhi Police

7
Nation

Led by US Representative Pramila Jayapal, over 70 US lawmakers ask Biden to raise human rights in meeting with PM Modi

8
Diaspora

Indian-American doctor arrested for sexually assaulting co-worker in California

9
Nation

Need to end contradictions through yoga, says PM Modi

10
Diaspora

Second accused charged with first-degree murder in New Year's Day shooting that left Sikh man dead

Don't Miss

View All
Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Top News

Talks today, US supports India’s rise as ‘great power’

Talks today, US supports India’s rise as ‘great power’

Modi leads yoga session at UN | Terms it ‘truly universal’ |...

No choice, Twitter has to obey local rules: ‘Fan’ Musk after meeting PM

No choice, Twitter has to obey local rules: ‘Fan’ Musk after meeting PM

Modi tells US think tank, entrepreneurs to enhance presence ...

Vexing bread and butter issues on table

Vexing bread and butter issues on table

Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely

Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely

Not asking India, other countries to choose between US, China: Pentagon

Not asking India, other countries to choose between US, China: Pentagon


Cities

View All

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

Father-son duo booked for cheating bank of Rs 1.47 crore

Attempts for Gol Bagh makeover go in vain in Amritsar

Aided school selling books meant for free distribution as ‘scrap’: Ex-faculty members

Drive to promote use of treated sewage water for construction, irrigation

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

Dog Menace: 95% dogs sterilised in two wards, claims Chandigarh civic body

Centre okays integrated laboratory for GMSH-16

Rajnath Singh to be in Chandigarh on Saturday

GMADA removes illegal vendors, hoardings from Airport Road

9 years on, rules for social audit of PDS not framed

9 years on, rules for social audit of PDS not framed

Delhi-Gurugram eway waterlogged, motorists brave long traffic snarls

Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar is new DERC chief

Woman beaten to death by kin in Ghaziabad

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

Tangled wires add to problems of congested bazaar at Saidan Gate

AAP leaders, too, oppose ward map, raise objections

Tehsil staff strike, residents troubled

Pb Waqf Board approves 3,000 new pensioners

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

CMS cash robbery: Two more held, Rs 7.14 cr recovered so far

9 MP girls hospitalised after falling ill during train journey

ASI held in graft case

Police hand over keys to NRI woman

Yoga fervour sweeps Royal City

Yoga fervour sweeps Royal City

Visitors suffer as revenue officials go on mass leave

PUTA hails decision to make CM chancellor of universities

Three killed in road mishaps

Man held for Rs 9.5 lakh fraud