Five arrested in drugs cases

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 3

The police have nabbed five persons in two cases and recovered opium and marijuana from them.

In one of the incidents, the suspects, identified as Mohan Lal and Bhim Singh, alias Prince, were found in possession of 1 kg of marijuana. They have been booked under the NDPS Act at the Phase 11 police station. The duo were produced in a court, which sent them to two-day police remand.

The police arrested three suspects, Sher Singh, Raj Kumar and Manish with one kg of opium. The trio, natives of Uttar Pradesh, used to transport narcotics and sell it here. A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act at the Sohana police station. They were produced in a court, which sent them to five-day police remand.