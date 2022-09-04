Five arrested in drugs cases

Mohali, September 3
The police have nabbed five persons in two cases and recovered opium and marijuana from them.
In one of the incidents, the suspects, identified as Mohan Lal and Bhim Singh, alias Prince, were found in possession of 1 kg of marijuana. They have been booked under the NDPS Act at the Phase 11 police station. The duo were produced in a court, which sent them to two-day police remand.
The police arrested three suspects, Sher Singh, Raj Kumar and Manish with one kg of opium. The trio, natives of Uttar Pradesh, used to transport narcotics and sell it here. A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act at the Sohana police station. They were produced in a court, which sent them to five-day police remand.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity
Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala
Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'
JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft
After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors
Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...
VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP
Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...