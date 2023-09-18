Five arrested with illegal liquor

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

The police have arrested five persons for possessing liquor illegally. The District Crime Cell nabbed Deepak Kumar, alias Sunny (23), a resident of Baltana, with four boxes of countrymade liquor, two boxes of whiskey halves and 11 bottles of whisky at Industrial Area, Phase I.

Another accused, Amrik (28), a resident of Panchkula, was arrested at the motor market, Mani Majra, with 17 boxes of English wine, two of countrymade liquor and three boxes of beer, which were loaded on to an SUV.

The police also nabbed Himanshu Sharma (36), a resident of Kishangarh, at Mani Majra with 50 nips of illicit countrymade liquor.

The police, meanwhile, arrested Ram Krishan (41), a resident of Maloya, with 47 nips of illicit countrymade liquo at Industrial Area, Phase II.

Vijay Kumar of Badheri village was arrested at the Sector 41 market with 52 nips of countrymade liquor. They were arrested and later released on bail.