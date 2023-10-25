Five booked for attack on couple

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 24

Police booked five persons from Kubaheri village for attacking a couple near their house in the village yesterday.

The injured were identified as Harpreet Kaur and Harpreet Singh.

The complainant stated that Jagjeet Singh, alias Bunty, hit her with an axe on the head. Balwinder Singh, Saudagar Singh, Paramjit Kaur and one unidentified person accompanied them and attacked her husband also.

While Harpreet Singh was taking his wife to a hospital in Kurali, one of the assailants broke the rear windshield of their car with a spade and tried to stop them.

A case has been registered at the Majri police station.

#Mohali