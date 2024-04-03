 Five Chandigarh clubs told not to serve liquor till bar licence renewed : The Tribune India

  Chandigarh
  Five Chandigarh clubs told not to serve liquor till bar licence renewed

Excise Dept finds discrepancies during inspection on March 27

The UT Excise and Taxation Department has instructed five clubs of the city to stop serving liquor until their licences are renewed. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 2

The UT Excise and Taxation Department has instructed five clubs of the city to stop serving liquor until their licences are renewed.

Under the provisions of the Excise Act, bar licences have to be renewed annually, coinciding with the implementation of the Excise Policy from April 1 each year. However, the licences of five well-known clubs in Chandigarh have not been renewed this year. These are Chandigarh Club, the Chandigarh Golf Club, the CGA Golf Range, the Lake Club situated at Sukhna Lake and Central Club in Sector 9.

In spot

  • Chandigarh Club
  • Chandigarh Golf Club
  • CGA Golf Range
  • Lake Club
  • Central Club, Sector 9

Discrepancy reports not true: CGC

The reports of any discrepancies at the club are totally false. We have been told that the informal request to not serve liquor was made at many local clubs. Chandigarh Golf Club official

An official of the Excise and Taxation Department confirmed the decision and attributed it to discrepancies found during an inspection conducted on March 27. The establishments have been instructed not to serve liquor unit their licences were renewed, said the official and added that the renewal of licenses would be considered once the identified discrepancies were removed.

Reacting to the directive, an official of the Chandigarh Golf Club said they had not received any formal orders. “The reports of any discrepancies at the club are totally false. We have been told that the informal request to not serve liquor was made at many local clubs,” said the official.

Expressing a similar sentiment, an official from the CGA Golf Range stated that a verbal request was made and they were abiding by it, but there were no such shortcomings.

The Chandigarh Club boasts of approximately 8,000 members, while the Chandigarh Golf Club and Golf Range command memberships of around 4,000 and 1,500, respectively. Meanwhile, the Lake Club is managed by the UT Sports Department, while the Central Club in Sector 9 serves as a recreational space for senior citizens.

