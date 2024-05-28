Five companies of paramilitary forces for poll duty in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, May 27
As many as five companies of paramilitary forces have been deputed for maintaining law and order in the city during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Strict enforcement of inter-state border checkpoints is in place to prevent any illegal movement of liquor and cash. This was stated by UT Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vijay Namdeorao Zade during a virtual meeting chaired by CEC of India Rajiv Kumar along with two Election Commissioners.
The Chief Election Commissioner today reviewed poll preparedness for the seventh phase of the General Election scheduled for June 1. This virtual meeting was focused on ensuring a smooth and efficient electoral process for all voters.
Election observers SS Gill (general), Kaushlendra Tewari (expenditure), G Poonguzhali (police) and Dr Vijay Namdeorao Zade, chief electoral officer, UT, attended the meeting.
The CEO said 55 model polling booths, which included five theme-based booths reflecting local theme, five women-managed booths, five booths managed by persons with disabilities and five youth-centric booths to attract voters will be set up at various locations in the Chandigarh parliamentary constituency for elections.
Considering the rising temperatures and heatwave, the EC stressed the need for adequate arrangements at polling stations. For the facilitation of Chandigarh voters, Chandigarh CVA App has also been launched.
