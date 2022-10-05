Covid-19: Five contract virus in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed five cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. There was no fresh fatality while three patients recovered from the disease. — TNS
Four +ve in P’kula
Panchkula: Four persons tested positive for Covid during the past 24 hours. There was no new fatality or recovery in the district on Tuesday and the active case count stood at nine. — TNS
One case in Mohali
Mohali: Only one case of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, while three patients were reportedly cured of the disease. There was no new fatality on Tuesday. The number of active cases dropped to 20.
