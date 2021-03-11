Five market committee services go online in City Beautiful

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 6

For the convenience of people, the State Agricultural Marketing Board/Market Committee has made five services online from today.

The services that will be available online are issuance of licence, renewal of licence, issuance of licence in lieu of old licence, modification in licence and renewal of licence under Section 10 of the Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets Act, 1961.

An official spokesperson said the services had been made online under the reduction of regulatory compliance burden and for the convenience of stakeholders who were not required to visit the office repeatedly to know the status of their application. They would be able to access the same online.

The spokesperson said the records and files would be made online and filing cost would also decrease. A facilitation desk had also been set up in the office of the Market Committee, Chandigarh.