Five-month-old girl child found abandoned in sack in Zirakpur

Zirakpur, May 10
Two days after Mother’s Day, a five-month-old baby was left in a sack by unidentified parents on Patiala Road near the Chhat lights. The sack was tied and her mouth was covered with a cloth, eyewitnesses said. The police are searching for the parents of the girl and a case has been registered.
Passersby noticed movement in the sack and informed the police. The Zirakpur police took the girl into custodyThe girl has been admitted to a hospital in Dhakoli.
