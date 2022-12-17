Five months on, 2 arrested for vehicle theft

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 16

The police today claimed to have arrested two persons for the theft of a scooter from a park in Sector 5 here more than five months ago.

The suspects were identified as Arif and Shadab, both from Rampur Manharan village in Saharanpur district of UP. Shadab was currently putting up at a rented accommodation in Dayalpur village, Zirakpur.

DCP Sumer Pratap Singh said complainant Sunil Kumar, a resident of Sector 14, had stated that on July 3, he went to a park after parking his scooter outside. He returned and found the vehicle missing.