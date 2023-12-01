Chandigarh: Five months on, Industrial Area bridge still under repairs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

Even five months after the bridge on the Sukhna choe connecting the Industrial Area to the railway station was damaged in the rainy season, it is yet to be repaired and thrown open to traffic.

The bridge had collapsed during the heavy rain in July. It continues to be under repairs, while work on another bridge near Sukhna Lake has been completed. “It should have been done in a few days. What rocket science is needed to repair a patch of road?” asked senior AAP leader Prem Garg.

MC officials said the delay was due to repeated leaks of sewage in the storm water pipe, which was now plugged. The bridge would be thrown open to traffic by December 31.