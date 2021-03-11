Mohali: Five of Lakhvir Singh Landa gang land in police net

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 25

The police today arrested five members of the Lakhvir Singh Landa gang and seized seven pistols and magazines, an AK-47 magazine, 45 live rounds, two SUVs and Rs 3,200 from their possession.

They were reportedly involved in extortion, cases under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act and attempt to murder in Tarn Taran and Samrala. A case under Sections 399 and 402 of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered against the suspects, identified as Chohla Sahib resident Lovejit Singh (21); Harike resident Akashdeep Singh (21); Amloh resident Gurjant Singh (20); and Samrala residents Paramvir Singh (19) and Sunil Kumar (22); at the Sadar Kharar police station.

The police said the suspects were planning to commit a major crime, but were nabbed near Rayat Bahra College.

Mohali SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said: “The suspects will be produced in a court, and their remand will be sought. The main suspect, Lovejit Singh, is in contact with Landa, based in Canada, and used to commit crimes on his instructions. We are also carrying out investigations regarding the AK-47 magazine and why such a huge amount of ammunition was collected. The suspects have a history of major crimes.”

“It is also a matter of investigation whether they have any role in the RPG attack or not,” he said.

The gang members had opened fire in a ransom case at Khalra village on April 20 at the behest of Landa. On April 28, they came to Dayalpur village in Samrala to collect ransom. On May 15, they shot at a man in his thigh at Mukshakabad village in Samrala. On the instructions of Landa, the suspects were planning to carry out crime activities in Tarn Taran district and the Shahkot area. They were also planning to rob a bank in Mohali district, the police said. Notorious gangster Landa is the key conspirator of the May 9 RPG blast at the state intelligence office in Mohali. At present, he is facing around 20 criminal cases, including those of murder, attempt to murder and under the NDPS Act.

