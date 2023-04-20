Five schoolkids injured as bus overturns in Barwala

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 19

Five children were injured as a school bus in which they were travelling overturned at Rattewali village in the Barwala block of the district today.

Thirty-two students of Mount Litera School in Kot village were going to the school in the bus when the incident took place.

Five students injured in the incident were rushed to the Sector 6 General Hospital for treatment. Two of them had received head injuries, but were declared out of danger and were discharged from the hospital.

After receiving information about the incident, Lalit Kumar, Station House Officer, Chandimandir police station, and the Ramgarh Police Post incharge rushed to the site with their team.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal enquires about the condition of one of the students injured in the mishap, at the General Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

The police said the students were picked from their homes and the bus was on its way to the school. The bus driver had allowed the helper to drive the vehicle. When it reached near Rattewali village, the helper lost the control of the bus and it overturned in the adjoining fields.

The children screamed as they were trapped inside the bus. People gathered at the spot and had to make a lot of efforts to bring the kids out of the bus.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal also reached Rattewali on getting information about the accident. He met the family members of the students, who had received head injuries. The Mayor said all children were safe and two children, who were injured in the mishap, had received treatment.

Miraculous escape