Five sewage treatment plants to get full upgrade by February in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 5

The ongoing upgrade of all five sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city is set to be completed by February 2023.

According to information, work on the STP Diggian is to be completed by February 28 next year, while the upgrade of the other four, located at 3BRD, Dhanas, Raipur Khurd and Raipur Kalan, will be completed by January 31.

The upgrade work is being carried out by Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), while the local Municipal Corporation will operate and maintain these facilities for the next 15 years. The tender for the project was floated for Rs 700 crore.

The current effluent discharge from four of the five STPs into tributaries of the Ghaggar has high levels of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), beyond the mandated permissible level of 10mg/litre. The Ghaggar is being polluted as the water from these tributaries with high BOD levels enters the river. It also affects the quality of treated water released by the MC from the STPs for irrigation of public and private parks. Residents have been complaining of foul smell in tertiary treated (TT) water, prompting many to stop using it in their lawns.

Residents have also complained of foul smell emanating from public parks due to the treated water. The parameters for the STP were fixed keeping in view the requirement for topping up the lake, if required, duly vetted by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC). The system is proposed to be run through fully automated supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, wherein the quantity and quality of water at inlet and outlet will be continuously monitored and further checked by the Engineering Department and the CPCC on a real-time basis.

“The main objective of the use of TT water is to save the potable drinking water, which is presently being used for the purpose of gardening and irrigation of green spaces in various sectors of the city. Further, tertiary treatment of sewage will improve the environment as the effluent of tertiary treatment is rich in nitrogen/manure and plants/grass will flourish by its use,” says the CSCL.

Effluents polluting Ghaggar

Effluents released from four STPs into Ghaggar tributaries have high levels of biochemical oxygen demand, thus polluting the river

Quality of treated water released by MC from STPs for irrigation of public and private parks in city is also poor

Residents have complained of foul smell in tertiary-treated water, prompting many to stop using it in lawns

Automated monitoring

The facilities will now run via fully automated supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system. Quantity and quality of water at inlet and outlet will be monitored and checked on a real-time basis

What project entails

100% treatment of sewage

BOD levels under 5mg/litre

No odour in water

More energy efficient

Reduce risk to public health, environment

Conform to NGT & CPCB parameters

Timeline for work

STP Deadline

Diggian Feb 28, 2023

3BRD, Dhanas, Jan 31, 2023

Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan