Five sewage treatment plants to get full upgrade by February in Chandigarh

Project being executed at Rs 700-crore cost | MC to run facilities for 15 years

The ongoing upgrade of all five sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city is set to be completed by February 2023.



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 5

According to information, work on the STP Diggian is to be completed by February 28 next year, while the upgrade of the other four, located at 3BRD, Dhanas, Raipur Khurd and Raipur Kalan, will be completed by January 31.

The upgrade work is being carried out by Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), while the local Municipal Corporation will operate and maintain these facilities for the next 15 years. The tender for the project was floated for Rs 700 crore.

The current effluent discharge from four of the five STPs into tributaries of the Ghaggar has high levels of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), beyond the mandated permissible level of 10mg/litre. The Ghaggar is being polluted as the water from these tributaries with high BOD levels enters the river. It also affects the quality of treated water released by the MC from the STPs for irrigation of public and private parks. Residents have been complaining of foul smell in tertiary treated (TT) water, prompting many to stop using it in their lawns.

Residents have also complained of foul smell emanating from public parks due to the treated water. The parameters for the STP were fixed keeping in view the requirement for topping up the lake, if required, duly vetted by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC). The system is proposed to be run through fully automated supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system, wherein the quantity and quality of water at inlet and outlet will be continuously monitored and further checked by the Engineering Department and the CPCC on a real-time basis.

“The main objective of the use of TT water is to save the potable drinking water, which is presently being used for the purpose of gardening and irrigation of green spaces in various sectors of the city. Further, tertiary treatment of sewage will improve the environment as the effluent of tertiary treatment is rich in nitrogen/manure and plants/grass will flourish by its use,” says the CSCL.

Effluents polluting Ghaggar

  • Effluents released from four STPs into Ghaggar tributaries have high levels of biochemical oxygen demand, thus polluting the river
  • Quality of treated water released by MC from STPs for irrigation of public and private parks in city is also poor
  • Residents have complained of foul smell in tertiary-treated water, prompting many to stop using it in lawns

Automated monitoring

The facilities will now run via fully automated supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system. Quantity and quality of water at inlet and outlet will be monitored and checked on a real-time basis

What project entails

100% treatment of sewage

BOD levels under 5mg/litre

No odour in water

More energy efficient

Reduce risk to public health, environment

Conform to NGT & CPCB parameters

Timeline for work

STP Deadline

Diggian Feb 28, 2023

3BRD, Dhanas, Jan 31, 2023

Raipur Khurd, Raipur Kalan

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking 'shivling' worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

Efforts will be made for proper implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb, lauds Sikh valour

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes


Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

ASI dismissed for taking Rs 17K bribe

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students