Five-wicket victory for St Joseph's School

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

A fine bowling performance by Harshul Kashyap (4/5) helped St Joseph’s School to register a five-wicket win over Atwal Sports XI in the 13th Sub-Junior Cricket Tournament.

Batting first, Atwal Sports XI posted 127/7 in 30 overs with the help of Eshaan (19), Tanmay Mahajan (15) and Atharv Tyagi (10). Kashyap was the pick of the bowlers, while Hitesh claimed two and Baljeet Singh took one.

In reply, St Joseph’s lads scored 128/5 in 22.2 overs. Adhiraaj Kurl scored unbeaten 51 runs, while Pratham Kumar (26) and Aadiansh Rana (13) were the other main scorers. Riya claimed two wickets and Eshaan took one for the bowling side.