Five years on, Chandigarh court acquits man in road mishap case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

A local court has acquitted a person, Ravinder Kumar of Sector 30 in Chandigarh, of the charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence. A woman allegedly died after being hit by his car in May 2017.

The court pronounced the order after the prosecution failed to prove the charges. The police had registered a case on the complaint of Ravi Kumar of Sector 25 in Chandigarh. The complainant had said he saw a car, which was coming from Sector 25/38 light point towards Bhaskar roundabout, hit a woman, who was crossing the road. The woman, after the accident, got unconscious and fell down on the road. She later died during treatment at the PGI.

After registering the case for the offences punishable under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code. The police arrested the accused and presented a challan before the court. On finding a prima facie case, charges under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC were framed against the accused, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Defence counsel Sukhbir Singh argued that the witnesses i.e. complainant and eye-witness have not supported the prosecution case and there is nothing against the accused so he is entitled to acquittal. After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted the accused while observing that the complainant and witness have resiled from their earlier statements and failed to support the case of the prosecution.

“There is not an iota of evidence to connect the accused with the alleged incident. Thus, while extending the benefit of doubt, the accused, Ravinder Kumar, is acquitted of the charges framed against him,” said the court in its order.

Complainant resiles from statement