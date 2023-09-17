Flesh trade: Sector 32 spa raided, 3 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

The UT police have busted an immoral trafficking racket being operated from a spa centre in Sector 32 here. Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested, while four women have been rescued. The owner of the centre is absconding.

DSP (South) Dalbir Singh said the police got a tip-off about illegal activities being carried out at “Lotus Spa”. The police raided the centre and nabbed Simranjeet Kaur (32), spa manager, Aman (21) a receptionist, and an alleged customer Hargun Singh Bhatia (35). The four women rescued from the centre have been sent to Nari Niketan, Sector 26.

The police have registered a case under Sections 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, 1956, and Section 370 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station.

The accused were produced in a local court which sent two of the spa centre to two-day police custody and Hargun to judicial custody.