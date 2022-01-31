Flip-flop by Dera Bassi BJP leaders, back Sanjiv Khanna

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, January 30

Two days after relinquishing party posts in hordes against the high command’s decision to field realtor Sanjiv Khanna as the Dera Bassi BJP candidate, local BJP leaders, including Mukesh Gandhi and Shiv Kumar Tony, today did a flip-flop by announcing support to Khanna in the presence of BJP Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam.

Gautam visited Gandhi’s residence in Dera Bassi and got rousing welcome from BJP workers.

On January 23, Gandhi and other BJP workers blew hot and cold and announced their resignations from party posts and threatened to chalk out next strategy. Khanna had to beat a hasty retreat from Gandhi’s residence after workers vented their ire. Eight days later, the matter seems to have been resolved.

FIR registered

Regarding the burning of BJP flags in Dhakoli, Khanna told mediapersons that an FIR had been registered in this regard.

NK Sharma playing dirty politics, says Deepinder

Dera Bassi Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon held meetings with supporters in different wards of Lalru. Addressing the meeting, Dhillon said after the break-up with the BJP, Akalis were in the worst political positions. The Congress leader said MLA NK Sharma was playing dirty politics in the name of development. He did not pay attention towards development in the Lalru area.

Dhillon to file papers today

Dera Bassi Congress candidate Deepinder Singh Dhillon will file his nomination papers in the office of the SDM-cum-Returning Officer in Dera Bassi on Monday. After this, he will inaugurate the campaign office in Dera Bassi, Lalru Mandi and the main election office in Zirakpur.

BJP’s Goyal joins SAD

Miffed over denying the BJP ticket to the right candidate from the Dera Bassi constituency, senior BJP leader Narendra Goyal on Sunday quit the party and joined the Shiromani Akali Dal. SAD MLA NK Sharma inducted him into the party. He presented him with a siropa and appointed him as the state joint secretary of the business wing of the party. —

#Punjabpolls2022