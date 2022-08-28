Floral waste processing starts in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

By dovetailing the National Urban Livelihood Mission and the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Municipal Corporation has started processing floral waste into “puja samagri” such as “agarbattis” and “diyas”. The MC imparted two-day training to 35 volunteers of self-help groups in floral waste management.

The training camp was organised at Maloya in collaboration with the SAI Trust. An NGO working in the field of floral waste management trained these women in processing floral waste into environment friendly products.

The city generates 450 kg of floral waste per day, which rises to 700 kg per day during the festive season. There are 156 locations, including religious places, banquet halls, florists’ shops, from where floral waste will be collected.

Sarbjit Kaur, Mayor, appreciated the efforts of the SAI Trust, a religious organisation, which had provided the land for the project. Around six women will daily assist in waste processing.

Rajesh Kalia, president, SAI Trust, has agreed to set up an outlet near a temple where the processed material will be sold. Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the civic body was fully committed to processing 100% waste. It is already processing the coconut and sanitary waste. Within the next three months, the MC will be able to process 100% dry and horticulture waste.