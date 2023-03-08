Flu cases surge in Chandigarh hospitals

Chandigarh, March 7

As the H3N2 influenza virus spreads rapidly across the country, hospitals in the city are reporting an increase in flu cases. Patients are flocking to emergency wards with symptoms such as fever, body aches, cough and sore throat.

The H3N2 influenza virus is known for its severity and can cause serious complications, especially in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Health officials in the UT are urging people to take all necessary precautions to avoid getting sick. A senior physician at the PGI said: “We have been seeing an increase in the number of patients with flu-like symptoms for the past few weeks. It is important for people to take this seriously and take all necessary precautions to avoid getting sick.”

Health officials say they are prepared to handle the situation and are taking steps to prevent the spread of flu.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are taking all necessary measures to prevent the spread of flu. We urge people to get vaccinated, practice good hygiene and avoid crowded places to prevent the spread of the virus," said Dr Suman Singh, Director Health Services, Chandigarh.

In addition to getting vaccinated, health officials are advising people to wash their hands frequently, cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoid close contact with sick people. Anyone who experiences flu-like symptoms is being urged to seek medical attention immediately.

The public is being urged to stay informed and follow all recommended guidelines to stay healthy during this challenging time.

H3N2 influenza

Virus is known for severity and can cause symptoms and complications more severe than general flu. It is particularly dangerous for kids, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems

Symptoms