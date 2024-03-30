Flying squad, Health Dept bust illegal drug de-addiction centre

Panchkula, March 29
The CM flying squad, in a joint operation with the Health Department, busted an illegal de-addiction centre at Panchkula. The teams rescued 10 individuals who were admitted to the centre illegally and recovered narcotic drugs from the site.
The CM flying squad received a tipoff regarding the centre and raided the Samarpan Foundation Drug De-Addiction Centre at Sultanpur village.
The team said the centre was being run by Amit Kumar of Sector 12 without a valid license. Panchkula Drug Inspector Praveen Kumar said, “Over 2,000 narcotics and psychotropic substance pills were recovered from the site. As many as 10 patients admitted to the centre without the direction of a doctor were rescued.”
The Panchkula police have registered a case against Amit Kumar, the owner of the centre, under Section 342 (wrongful confinement) of the IPC and other sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, at the Chandimandir police station.
