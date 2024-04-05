Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter city’s distinctive features: Experts

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

In a fresh observation against the construction of a flyover at Tribune Chowk, experts have opined that such a project, if given a go-ahead, would change the distinctive features of the heritage city.

The UT Administration had floated a tender for the construction of a flyover at the Sector 29 roundabout a few years ago, but on a petition filed by Run Club, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the project, as nearly 700 “fully matured” trees were to be axed for the proposed flyover, connecting Zirakpur and Tribune Chowk.

Preserving heritage top priority The flyover, just like the one in Zirakpur, will be an eyesore as it will create a visual barrier… it is of utmost importance that the heritage character of the city be preserved. — Tarun Mathur, Architect Alternative ways to tackle congestion The flyover, if constructed, would destroy the basic concept of the city’s architecture… The city needs a bus rapid transit system to effectively deal with the growing traffic. — Pallav Mukherjee, Architect

“With a grid-pattern layout, Chandigarh has intersections at all four corners of each sector. With increasing traffic, these intersections are facing severe congestion, mainly at Tribune Chowk. Here, the administration has proposed a uni-direction flyover, but architects have opposed it,” says Tarun Mathur, a city-based architect, who has proposed the construction of an underpass at Tribune Chowk to streamline the traffic.

Firstly, the flyover, just like the one in Zirakpur, will be an eyesore as it will create a visual barrier. Secondly, since it will serve traffic only in one direction, it will have limited utility. Flyovers have been replaced by underpasses where the traffic can move in all directions without obstruction, he says, adding it is of utmost importance that the heritage character of the city be preserved.

Pallav Mukherjee, another architect, says the construction of a flyover at Tribune Chowk is absolutely unnecessary. The city needs a bus rapid transit system (BRTS) to effectively deal with the growing traffic, he says.

Chandigarh was planned for 5 lakh inhabitants with strict control over height of buildings so that view of the hills is not obstructed. The flyover, if constructed, would destroy the basic concept of the city’s architecture and violate the Chandigarh Master Plan-2031, wherein only an underpass has been proposed at Tribune Chowk, they add.

Another matter of concern is the entry points to the city. The Ambala road is marked by haphazard construction, so is the Mullanpur road, which opens directly to the heritage sectors, Punjab University and the PGI. It is suggested that Madhya Marg be extended in a straight alignment to the Punjab highway, bypassing the congested streets of Khudda Lahora, to connect with New Chandigarh, Mathur adds.

