FM radio network honours achievers

Chandigarh, July 3

Superhits 93.5 Red FM organised the Red Achievers Award-2024 with The Tribune Group of Publications as a print partner. These awards celebrated the excellence and exceptional achievements across many fields. The winners were awarded by Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty during a function here.

The awardees are Nirwana Greens, M Pro Realtors, SBP, SBS Group of Companies, Marbella Twin Towers, Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited, Nippy Jewellers, Central Town, Gurukul Global School, Vision India Group, Paras Health Panchkula, Idyllic Group, EVOQ Realtech, TMT Polymers India Pvt. Ltd, ALC Group, Grecian Hospital, 9th Avenue, Amity University Mohali, VCS Developers, Manisha Foam, Harry Dutt, Creative Future Consulenza, Mentor Group, Export House, Orchid Land Planners, Gagan Luthra Consultants, Rosero Elena, Zafrani, GDPL, Vaaho Vintage, Batra Tyres, Dr. Bhanu Partap Saluja, Hop Up India, Top Rankers, Aapurva Wellness & Healthcare Clinic, Astrologer Rohit Sharma and Eversheen Paints.

