Focus on keeping Chandigarh clean: Youth Congress

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

The Chandigarh Youth Congress today raised the issue of extra money being allegedly charged by garbage collectors.

In a memorandum to the Mayor, Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana, stated that the city rank fell to 66th in the Swachh Survekshan-2021, adding that the responsibility for the same rested with the MC. However, the responsibility was directed towards employees, who were indeed charging Rs 500-Rs 600 a month and still not maintaining required cleanliness, he added.

The city Youth Congress requested the Mayor to stop taking these charges and direct garbage collectors to focus more on cleanliness of the city.