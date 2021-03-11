Focus on keeping Chandigarh clean: Youth Congress

Chandigarh, May 17
The Chandigarh Youth Congress today raised the issue of extra money being allegedly charged by garbage collectors.
In a memorandum to the Mayor, Youth Congress president Manoj Lubana, stated that the city rank fell to 66th in the Swachh Survekshan-2021, adding that the responsibility for the same rested with the MC. However, the responsibility was directed towards employees, who were indeed charging Rs 500-Rs 600 a month and still not maintaining required cleanliness, he added.
The city Youth Congress requested the Mayor to stop taking these charges and direct garbage collectors to focus more on cleanliness of the city.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%
Pricey essentials lead to spike | 13th month of double-digit...
Gyanvapi mosque: Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz, orders Supreme Court
Refuses to stay lower court proceedings | Removes curbs on d...
Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13
Don’t restrict supply: US to india
Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop
3 hurt; all from Jammu region