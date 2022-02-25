Focus on pending projects, Chandigarh Health Department told

Chandigarh, February 24
To further strengthen the existing 24x7 sampling and testing for Covid in the city, UT Adviser Dharam Pal inaugurated an RT-PCR lab at the GMSH, Sector 16, today.
“Since Covid cases have declined, the Health Department needs to focus on early completion of its major pending projects and also on better medical care to patients,” said Dharam Pal.
With a capacity of testing 300 samples every day, the lab can also be used for testing swine flu, besides Covid. The RT-PCR lab will become fully operational once preliminary formalities such as competency panel testing get approved by the ICMR within a few days.
The lab has been set up at a cost of nearly Rs70 lakh, which includes infrastructure, equipment, kits and other consumables. Yashpal Garg, Secretary, Health, Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health, Dr VK Nagpal, Medical Superintendent, GMSH-16, and other senior officials of the Health Department were present on the occasion.
