Foetus in drain: Mother who 'hid' girl's pregnancy denied bail by Chandigarh court

Chandigarh, May 4
Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh rejected the bail application of a 40-year-old woman arrested after a foetus was found in a drain.
A case was registered under Sections 315, 318 and 120-B of the IPC on December 4 last year. The police had then arrested the accused, Meena of Mauli Jagran village, and a midwife.
The counsel for the applicant claimed that the accused has been falsely implicated. The counsel argued that as per the prosecution, the only allegation against the applicant was that she helped her minor daughter in concealing her pregnancy.
On the other hand, the Public Prosecutor opposed the bail application by arguing that the applicant was the main accused who had concealed the pregnancy of the minor girl. She deprived the girl of proper medical care.
After hearing the arguments, the court rejected the bail application. “Not only that the nature and gravity of the offence are serious, the investigation in the case was pending and there is a likelihood of adding Section 302 of the IPC against the applicant-accused in this case. Instead of informing the law machinery, the accused became party to the illegal activities of those persons who had impregnated the minor,” the court observed.
