10 flights cancelled as fog at Chandigarh airport reduces visibility

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, January 5

Four evening flights from Chandigarh to Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and Kolkata were cancelled on account of weather constraints at the SBSI Airport, Chandigarh, on Friday.

The flight operations were crippled on Friday morning due to the fog as the visibility range at the runway was reduced to 300 m at 10.20 am. Several morning flights were cancelled.

The arrivals from Bengaluru (7.55 am), Hyderabad (12.50 pm) and Lucknow (3.30 pm) and the departures to Hyderabad (6.20 am), Delhi (6.55 am) and Bengaluru (8.25 am) were cancelled.

On Thursday, the early morning flight from Pune was cancelled while 38 flights were delayed due to fog and low visibility.

