Fog disrupts flight schedules

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 28

Eight flights from SBSI Airport here were cancelled while most others were delayed by up to two hours as dense fog and low visibility wrecked the flight schedule today.

No flight had arrived until till 11 am, while only three delayed departures to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi had been recorded. The early morning Pune-Chandigarh flight was diverted to Delhi, following which the Delhi-Chandigarh flight had to be cancelled.

The airport was crowded in the morning, with flights waiting for take-off. All arrivals after 10 pm were cancelled. An official said, "The flights which touch the Delhi sector were arriving or departing late from here." The Leh, Srinagar and Delhi flights are the worst affected so are, with some passengers facing delays lasting over two hours.

