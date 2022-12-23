 Fog grounds 6 flights, delays 30 at International airport in Mohali : The Tribune India

Fog grounds 6 flights, delays 30 at International airport in Mohali

Commuters brave dense fog on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway at Dera Bassi on Thursday morning. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 22

Fog continued to cause zero visibility for third day today resulting in cancellation of six flights and delayed arrival and departure of 30 flights at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here. As many as 17 flights took off late, while arrival of 13 was delayed. Even international flight from Dubai arrived and departed late by 30 minutes.

Rakesh Ranjan Sahay, CEO), Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport said the IndiGo flight 6E 6679 from Chandigarh to Mumbai, 6E 867 to Hyderabad, 6E 146 to Lucknow, 6E 2452 to Ahmedabad, 6E 971 to Chennai and the flight 6E 6634 to Bengaluru were cancelled due to bad weather.

IndiGo flight 6E-971 to Mumbai departed late by four hours and 13 minutes at 11:33 am against scheduled departure of 7:20 am. Similarly, Vistara flight UK-654 departed late for Mumbai by two and a half hours at 11:30 am.

Air India regional flight 9I-806 to Delhi departed late by two hours at 12:50 am, GoAir flight G8-911 to Srinagar left late by one hour and 37 minutes at 12:37 pm and GoAir flight G8-382 to Mumbai took off an hour and 19 minutes after the scheduled departure of 11:25 am.

Similarly, IndiGo flight 6E-7028 to Jaipur left late by an hour and 41 minutes at 1:16 pm, IndiGo flight 6E-6394 to Patna departed late by an hour and five minutes at 12:55 pm, IndiGo flight 6E-5363 to Mumbai got late by an hour and a half against its scheduled departure of 12:40 am; GoAir flight G8-913 to Ahmedabad departed late by one hour and 17 minutes at 4:02 pm and IndiGo flight 6E-5234 to Mumbai took off at 5:40 pm against its scheduled departure of 4:40 am.

According to airport authorities, among the 13 flights that arrived late were IndiGo flights from Bengaluru (58 minutes), Jaipur (one hour and 22 minutes), Mumbai (one hour and three minutes), Srinagar (59 minutes), Patna (one hour and four minutes), Mumbai (38 minutes) and Ahmedabad (29 minutes). GoAir flights from Ahmedabad and Mumbai arrived late by one hour and nine minutes and 40 minutes, respectively.

