Folk dance artistes leave audience spellbound

Chandigarh, October 10
Music lovers from the tricity enjoyed folk colours of various states in the morning session on the fourth day of the 10-day long Chandigarh National Crafts Mela, jointly organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), the Union Ministry of Culture and the Chandigarh Administration, at Kalagram here today.
Scintillating folk dances, including bhangra, Malwai gidha (Punjab), chakri (Rajasthan), Lai Haroba (Manipur), Sirmauri Natti (HP), gatha gyan (Haryana) and Geetru (J&K), presented by artistes kept the audience spellbound for hours. The evening session was equally enthralling. Artistes performed pulsating folk dances, including Gotipua (Odisha), Bhortal (Assam), Talwar Raas (Gujarat), Luddi (Punjab), Samai (Goa) and Chhapeli (Uttrakhand).
Foodies had so much to choose from a range of lip-smacking cuisines and culinary wonders to satiate their taste buds. The food court comprising 20 stalls offered a variety of delicacies, including treats from Nagaur (Rajasthan), special Jaleb and gulab jamun from Gohana (Haryana), Bara Pau and Masala Pau (Maharashtra).
