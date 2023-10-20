Folk dances mark cultural fest at BVB

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 19

Dr Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry, Professor Emeritus at Panjab University, interacted with the students during the 2nd Art & Cultural Fest 2023, organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Chandigarh Kendra.

RK Saboo, chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, and other prominent personalities were present on the occasion. Melodies and folk dances that successfully captured the essence of the theme of the fest, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, marked the occasion.

SAMVAD by Subhash Ghosh, along with Shiv Sameer, Vipul Shah, Arjit Singh, Shubham Semwal, Rajneesh Kumar and Bantry Arya showcased the power of music in uniting people from across the world. Mystical Mountain Melodies presented by Amit Sharma, a rising star of Rajasthan Idol, and Rishampreet Kaur, the recipient of best singer award at GCB, Una, also featured in the evening. Dr Neelam Mansingh felicitated the artistes.

