Folk performances mark opening of Teej Mahotsav

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

Mayor Anup Gupta today inaugurated the two-day Teej Mahotsav at the Shivalik Garden in Sector 13 (Mani Majra).

The mela, dedicated to the theme of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’, was marked with Punjabi, Haryanvi, Rajasthani, folk dances, songs and a fusion of giddha and bhangra performances. The attendees could not help grooving to the foot-tapping beats of the dhol and popular Punjabi numbers.

Teej swings: Teej celebrations underway at Shivalik Garden, Mani Majra, Chandigarh on Saturday.

The mayor stressed the need to inculcate cultural values among the masses. He also enlightened the gathering about the social, religious and historical significance of Teej Mahotsav.

Mayor Gupta said the people of Chandigarh should be aware of their rich culture.

Some attractions of the mela are camel rides, cart rides, dholi, madari, behrupiya, been jogi, nachar, nagada, charkhe, manjire, tumbe, a jamura show, a puppet show and a fashion show. The stage has been festooned with colourful lights and traditional flags.

In the cultural evening, famous Punjabi folk singer Jaswinder Brar enthralled the mela-goers by performing some famous Punjabi numbers.

‘Pind Di Nuhar’, a rural set-up, was the main attraction, where the potter’s wheel taught children and other visitors to make and colour clay pots.

The mela will begin with folk dances and other shows, including Been Jogi, Kal Beliya and Ghumar and a magic show by famous artist Pardeep Kumar. A culture evening will be organised by famous Punjabi singer Master Saleem.