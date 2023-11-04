Follow highest level of transparency, financial propriety: Guv to officials

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today chaired a meeting of the Board of Governors of North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), Ministry of Culture, Government of India, at Jaipur. The Governor is ex-officio Chairman of the NZCC.

Purohit directed in the meeting to follow the highest level of transparency and financial propriety. He appreciated the fact that all payments to the artists and vendors are being made through online transfer by the NZCC.

Rules for folk artist honour award were also presented before the board and it was decided to give away award during Chandigarh Craft Fair scheduled to be held from December 1 to 10.

A documentary on Vitasta festival was screened in the meeting along with glimpses of major programmes and festivals organised last year by the NZCC. NZCC director Furqan Khan explained the working of NZCC.

The Board of Governors also approved the recommendations made by the programme panel, finance panels and executive board of the NZCC that include approval of Rs 1,232.71 lakh as expenditure during the year 2022-23 for programmes/activities and non-programme sides; and budget approval of Rs 1,480.00 lakh for organisation of programmes and non-programme sides during 2023-24.

#Banwarilal Purohit