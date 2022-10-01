Follow lives of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit to students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

Union Territory Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today laid the foundation stone of a building block at Government Senior Secondary School, Kajheri, in the presence of MP Kirron Kher, UT Adviser Dharam Pal and Education Secretary Purva Garg.

Addressing the students and teachers, Purohit reminded them of the lives and achievements of great leaders like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. He said: “We all should follow the thoughts and ideology of such great people in our life.”

The Administrator also laid the foundation stone of the extension of Government Middle School in a rehabilitation colony, Palsora, Sector-56.

