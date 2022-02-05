Follow rules, poll observers tell parties

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 4

Election observers held a meeting with representatives of parties and senior administration officials at the District Adminstrative Complex here today.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia, SSP Harjeet Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal, the Assistant Expenditure Supervisor and district-level nodal officers of various election-related committees were also present at the meeting.

The observers asked the parties to follow the instructions and rules of the Election Commission of India so that the elections could be conducted in a free-and-fair manner. —