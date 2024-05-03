Follow timings, avoid long breaks: PGI to docs

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, May 2

To manage huge rush and lessen waiting time outside OPDs, Prof Vivek Lal, Director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), has issued a circular highlighting the lack of operational efficiency plaguing the OPDs and clinics.

With 9,000-10,000 patients visiting the OPDs every day, patients have to wait for a long time to get themselves examined, sometimes for as long as two-three hours.

The circular, prompted by instances of delayed starts, prolonged breaks and rampant schedule overruns, urges OPDs and clinics to adhere strictly to the scheduled timings.

This has been second such order since January where the administration has asked the departments concerned to adhere to the OPD timings. The OPDs start at 8 am, but in many departments, doctors turn up late.

These directives come close on the heels of mounting grievances and alarming feedback from patients, who are forced to wait outside OPDs for a long time in crowded corridors.

According to the circular, “either the OPDs/clinics are not starting on scheduled time, are having long breaks in between or are being stretched well beyond the scheduled timings.

“It is again requested that the OPDs/clinics should function within the scheduled timings with effective time management, appropriate utilisation as well as if required, re-distribution of manpower and minimising ‘time wasters’ should be undertaken,” the order further read.

The Director has noted that effective time management plays a pivotal role in delivering high-quality healthcare, as it reduces patient waiting time, minimises job-related stress among healthcare professionals and ensures a smooth execution of medical activities without disrupting workflow.

The circular also addresses the issue of overcrowding in hospital corridors, particularly during appointments for investigations and diagnostic tests. It points out that simultaneous appointments lead to congestion and increase the risk of spread of infection.

In response, the administration suggests the adoption of staggered appointment slots to alleviate overcrowding and prioritise patient safety.

Patient care priority It’s a message that the OPD timings and patient care cannot be compromised by any other consideration. — Prof Vivek Lal, PGI Director

