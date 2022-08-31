Follow your dream passionately, Kapil Dev asks budding cricketers in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, August 30
The legendary Indian all-rounder and 1983 Cricket World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev attended a special screening of Bollywood flick ‘83’ today and inspired budding cricketers to follow their dreams passionately.
The special screening was conducted by the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) Chandigarh, today in order to boost the morale of youngsters.
“Never think negative, always think of giving better. Hard work is important and this should be the area of focus. No one is unlucky or lucky, luck always supports those who put in hard work to achieve something,” said Dev, while addressing the youngsters.
Dev said: “One should be sincere towards achieving the aim, be it in studies or sports. Give your best in whatever you do. You have to make and design your own destiny. Instead of running behind fame, work hard to achieve the aim,” said Dev.
Dev stayed back to watch the entire movie along with the youngsters. The event witnessed a house full. UTCA president Sanjay Tandon, general secretary Devendra Sharma, Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Anup Gupta and other officials also attended the screening. Dev, who was the centre of attraction, clicked pictures with youngsters and the other attendees.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s GDP grows at 13.5 per cent in April-June quarter
Gross domestic product had expanded by 20.1 per cent in corr...
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for ‘false’ graft charges against him: Officials
Legal action will also be taken against Jasmine Shah who is ...
AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged ‘Operation Lotus’
Went to meet agency director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal but not al...
Investigating officer in Sidhu Moosewala murder case changed
Gurlal Singh has now been posted as an investigating officer...