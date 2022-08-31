Follow your dream passionately, Kapil Dev asks budding cricketers in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

The legendary Indian all-rounder and 1983 Cricket World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev attended a special screening of Bollywood flick ‘83’ today and inspired budding cricketers to follow their dreams passionately.

The special screening was conducted by the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) Chandigarh, today in order to boost the morale of youngsters.

“Never think negative, always think of giving better. Hard work is important and this should be the area of focus. No one is unlucky or lucky, luck always supports those who put in hard work to achieve something,” said Dev, while addressing the youngsters.

Dev said: “One should be sincere towards achieving the aim, be it in studies or sports. Give your best in whatever you do. You have to make and design your own destiny. Instead of running behind fame, work hard to achieve the aim,” said Dev.

Dev stayed back to watch the entire movie along with the youngsters. The event witnessed a house full. UTCA president Sanjay Tandon, general secretary Devendra Sharma, Chandigarh Deputy Mayor Anup Gupta and other officials also attended the screening. Dev, who was the centre of attraction, clicked pictures with youngsters and the other attendees.

