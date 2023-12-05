Following family tradition, Jahaan races ahead

Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, December 4
Chandigarh-born rallyist Jahaan Singh Gill, who became the first Indian to win the FIA Junior Asia Pacific Rally Championship, is literally born to race.
Gill, who reached this milestone in his maiden international outing at Indonesia’s Danau Toba Rally recently, is following in the footsteps of his father Jagwant Singh and uncle Hari Singh.
Veteran rallyist Hari Singh hardly needs an introduction in the motorsport fraternity. A five-time national and Asia zone rally champion, the rallyist from Chandigarh is referred to as “Gypsy King” owing to his achievements throughout the early 1990s.
Gill, 21, driving a Subaru WRX STi alongside co-driver Bengaluru’s Suraj Prasad, dominated the junior class and finished eighth in the APRC R2 category and 27th from more than 63 entries overall.
“It’s a special achievement. Since childhood, I am surrounded with rally cars and it’s all because of my father and uncle. My father is a former rallyist and my uncle is a well-known achiever. So, car rallying is a family gift and I just wanted to move another level,” said Gill. He shot to limelight in 2021 with his debut in the K1000 rally and seized the motorsport fraternity’s attention with his fearlessness, speed as well as technical approach to driving.
However, despite support from the family, Gill’s achievement didn’t come easy. Having no place to practice in the northern region, Gill takes one tour every month to Bangalore for practice sessions. In addition, amid no rallies in the region, he participates in events in other states and bears costs with his sponsors’ help.
“Rally sport is different from off-roading events and needs proper track and facilities. I am keen on seeing development on this front. This will encourage the young generation to adopt sport,” he added.
