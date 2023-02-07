Food in CITCO’s banquet halls, restaurants gets dearer

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, February 6

Hosting events such as marriage and private parties at Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited (CITCO)-run hotels will be a costly affair now as the corporation has hiked the prices of food served in banquet halls by 10% to 20%. In case of restaurants, cost has gone up by 10% to 15%.

Further, the room tariff at Hotel Parkview has been increased by nearly 20 per cent. It will also run its ‘Chef Lakeview’ restaurant at Sukhna Lake on a revenue-sharing basis with a private firm.

The increase in tariffs will help the corporation tide over inflationary costs and also increase its bottom line (profits).

Restaurant food hike Mountview 10% Shivalikview 15% Parkview 15% Parkview room tariff Old: Rs 2,690/night Revised: Rs 3,000/night

The state-run corporation has increased the prices at banquet halls in all three properties — Hotel Mountview, Sector 10; Hotel Shivalikview, Sector 17; and Hotel Parkview, Sector 24 — after nearly four years.

The corporation has also hiked the rates of food served in restaurants at the three hotels by 10% to 15%.

An official said the rates had been increased to bring them at par with private hotels and also, the inflation had gone very high.

Meanwhile, CITCO has placed services of two officials under suspension for their alleged involvement in illegally withdrawing Rs 35 lakh in bank guarantee.

It has recommended the police to register an FIR in the matter for detailed investigation. The suspended officials are Anil Sharma, senior assistant, and Rikhi Ram, a clerk. An official said a private security agency allegedly withdrew Rs 35 lakh in bank guarantee in connivance with the employees.

