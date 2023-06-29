Food safety team collects samples

Panchkula, June 28
Several restaurants, dhabas and shops located in Sectors 14 and 5 were inspected for food quality today.
District Food Safety Officer Gaurav Sharma, along with health workers, conducted the inspection at the establishments. During the inspection, samples were collected and later sent to the Food Laboratory in Karnal for analysis. Food items found unfit for consumption were discarded on the spot.
Sharma said they collected samples from Hotel District in Sector 5, Hotel Saffron in Sector 5, Patiala Food House in Sector 14 and Katni Dhaba in Sector 14.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nod to Rs 3.7L cr farm plan with 'go organic' message
Govt rolls out PM-PRANAM to promote eco-friendly manure
Sugarcane price hiked by Rs 10, to fetch Rs 315/quintal
Cane FRP has gone up by Rs 105 since 2014
AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate
Congress-led Oppn flags ‘polarisation bid’ | AIMPLB to oppos...
Big R&D push, Cabinet approves Bill to set up National Research Foundation
Focus on strategic areas | Rs 50K cr earmarked till 2027-28