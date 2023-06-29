Food safety team collects samples

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 28

Several restaurants, dhabas and shops located in Sectors 14 and 5 were inspected for food quality today.

District Food Safety Officer Gaurav Sharma, along with health workers, conducted the inspection at the establishments. During the inspection, samples were collected and later sent to the Food Laboratory in Karnal for analysis. Food items found unfit for consumption were discarded on the spot.

Sharma said they collected samples from Hotel District in Sector 5, Hotel Saffron in Sector 5, Patiala Food House in Sector 14 and Katni Dhaba in Sector 14.