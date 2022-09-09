Food samples collected in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 8

A team of the District Food Safety Department today inspected dairies, grocery shops, cold stores and factories manufacturing food items in the district.

District Food Safety Officer Gaurav Sharma said as directed by the Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration Department, Haryana, to check the quality of food items, he, along with health workers, collected the samples of food items under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and sent those to a laboratory in Karnal.

Sharma said the food items, which were not fit for consumption, were destroyed on the spot. Shopkeepers and manufacturers were advised to sell only fresh and pure food items. They were also warned against selling stale sweets, he added. The samples collected by the team included packaged milk, spices, mustard oil and a soft drink.

