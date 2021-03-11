Football carnival begins today

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, April 22

The Chandigarh Football Association (CFA) will conduct Baby League Football Carnival in U-8, U-10 and U-12 age groups for boys and girls from April 23.

The championship will be conducted at Urban Park, Sector 17. Entry fee for playing in the championship has not gone down well with many players. It has been kept Rs. 300 per player. The U-8 championship will be organised on the pattern of 4 v/s 4, while U-10 and U-12 categories will be played on 5 v/s 5 formats.

Sources claimed that the venue had been provided free of cost by the UT Administration as it is yet to be taken over by the UT Sports Department.

“This is an affiliated AIFF tournament and the entry fee is Rs. 300 per player. If some team wants to participate in all three groups, it will have to pay the amount accordingly,” said one of the organisers.

Meanwhile, players born in 2014 and 2015 will be able to play in the U-8 category and those born in 2012 and 2013 will be eligible to participate in the U-10 category. Players born in 2010 and 2011 will participate in the U-12 category.

“We want to promote football through the league. At the same time, we are also trying to develop the game. Youngsters from Baby League will come forward and adopt the game,” said CFA President KP Singh.

Singh said the league would be conducted as a carnival. “Families will enjoy the event and they will encourage children too. This will be a special event in itself, which will take Chandigarh football to a different level. We can shortlist many good footballers from the league so that they can be prepared for the big level after proper training.”