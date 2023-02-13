Football I-League: RoundGlass Punjab to face Aizawl club today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 12

RoundGlass Punjab Football Club (RGPFC) will face Aizawl FC tomorrow to secure all three points and keep the pressure on the title race in a Round 17 fixture of the I-League 2022-23 season, which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl.

The RGPFC will be high on confidence after beating defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC at their home, maintaining the same points as table toppers Sreenidi Deccan. They are below the team from Hyderabad on head-to-head record.

The Punjab club had won the reverse fixture against Aizawl FC 2-1 at Panchkula last year with Luka Majcen and Deepak Devrani scoring the winning goals. RGPFC is currently second in the table with 34 points from 16 matches while Aizawl FC stood sixth with 23 points from 15 matches.