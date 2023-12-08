Football: Khushi nets three goals in Sec 22 school win

Chandigarh, December 7
Khushi netted three goals and Sandhya two as Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, logged a 5-0 win over Vivek High School, Sector 38, in the opening match of the Khelo India Women’s U-17 Football League, which began at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45.
Khushi opened the team’s account in the 7th minute of the game, followed by two more goals in the 18th and 63rd minutes. Sandhya, meanwhile, posted the first goal in the 12th minute and another in the 52nd minute.
In the second match, the hosts recorded a 7-0 win over Velocity Club. Khushmanjot drew the first blood in the 12th minute, while Sehaj (14th, 25th and 54th) netted three goals. Geetanshi (37th, 65th, 74th) also scored three goals to ensure an easy win for the side.
