Football league: Sec 26 school log twin wins

Chandigarh, May 31
Both U-13 and U-15 football teams of Strawberry Fields High School (SFHS), Sector 26, logged win in their respective age groups during the ongoing Chandigarh Youth Football League at the Sector 46 Sports Complex.
In the U-13 group, Aarav netted a hat-trick as the Sector 26 team outclassed Royal FC 3-0. Aarav scored the opening goal in the 13th minute followed by two more in the 35th and 43rd minute of the game. In the U-15 event, the Sector 26 school team outclassed Government Model High School (RC-1), Dhanas, 7-2. Hriday (18th, 27th, 41st), Dhruv (24th, 25th), Heral (19th) and Kanavv (31st) scored goals for the winning side.
Spail Villa FC defeated Himalayan FC 6-1. Bevam scored a hat-trick (3rd, 11th, 14th) followed by a goal each by Shaurya, Sarthak and Ekansh. Viraj pulled off a goal for Himalayan FC.
In the second match, Royal FC played a 2-2 draw against St John’s High School, Sector 26. Mayank and Rishit scored a goal each for the Sector 26 team, while Dhuraj and Raj scored goals for Royal FC.
In the third match, Sandhu FC Blue defeated Sandhu FC Red 10-2.
