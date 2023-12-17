Football meet: GMSSS-21 eves log victory

Chandigarh, December 16
The team of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 21, logged a 2-0 win over Vivek High School, Sector 38, during the ongoing Khelo India Women’s Football League at St Stephen’s School, Sector 45.
After a goalless first half, Shilpa (51st) and Chhaya (73rd) scored a goal each for the Sector 21 team. In the second match, GMSSS, Sector 22, defeated Sector 46 Coaching Centre 4-0 as Sanjana, Prabhneet, Nandini and Sakshi scored a goal each.
JSM Football Club drubbed Velocity Football Club 6-0. Aarti (9th, 16th) and Muskan (23rd, 30th) scored a brace each, while minute Soumya (44th) added one to the tally. The Velocity club conceded one goal to make it 6-0.
In the second match, the host team of St Stephen’s School shared a point with GMSSS, Sector 21, as the match ended in a goalless draw.
