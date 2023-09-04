For hostellers, security key issue, leaders focus on sops

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 3

The campus witnessed umpteen cases of theft in the recent past, but no student group promised to find a permanent solution to check the same.

During the election time when parties are making promises of building air-conditioned hostel rooms and dining areas, no police interference on the campus, athletics synthetic turf and many more, the students (especially hostellers) were expecting parties to make a promise of providing a safe and secure environment on the campus. However, all students got is an assurance of providing more CCTV cameras.

Recent incidents A man entered girls’ hostel No. 4 and barged into a student’s room. He later managed to flee

At least seven laptops, stolen from hostels, recovered from a final-year BSc student

A thief made off with four mobile phones from a student’s scooter parked outside an exam centre

Cops arrested a security guard for breaking into a student’s car on July 10 and stealing a wallet

A woman reported someone broke into her car parked outside UILS and stolen two phones, airpods and bank cards

In the recent past, various incidents of thefts of electronic goods from university hostels were reported. Besides, vehicles parked overnight and even during broad daylight were targeted by miscreants. “CCTV cameras are already in place, but who will nab the thief once he/she crosses the university boundary. Several laptops were stolen from hostel rooms. While some got it back, others still await update on their stolen valuables,” said a hosteller.

Another hosteller said, “The promises of making air-conditioned rooms is appreciable, but the leaders should also ask the authorities to provide lockers to students. The structure of most of the hostels is old and even the NAAC team mentioned this. We are not demanding a complete revamp, but safety measures should be upgraded. Earlier, the students were not equipped with laptops or other electronic goods, but today every student carries valuables. Considering the change, security should be enhanced beyond CCTV cameras.”

“The newly elected PUCSC should seek special budget to upgrade storage facility in hostels. Water shortage during the summer season is another area of concern. Installing CCTVs is just one aspect, but a permanent solution is needed for rising theft cases,” said Aarti, a hosteller.