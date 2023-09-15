Foreign delegates visit Sec 17 ICCC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

Senior-level policy makers from 14 Indian Technical Economic Corporation (ITEC) countries visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Sector 17.

It was Day 5 of their 4th Public Health Policy and Management Programme being organised by the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGIMER. As part of their field visit, the delegates were showcased the Smart City concept.

During the visit, the officials were shown the CCTV camera system of the City Beautiful and also acquainted with the integration of different departments with the state-of-the-art the command centre.

A demonstration on live functioning of ICCC-enabled citizen centric services like was also held. The delegates got to know about the concept of Integrated Command and Control Centre, which is aimed at enhancing safety and security of citizens by bringing all departments on a single platform and converting aggregated data to actionable intelligence.