Foreign-made weapons seized from Bishnoi gang’s shooter

Chandigarh, March 19

The arrest of Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s shooter Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry (32), by the Chandigarh Police has led to the recovery of foreign-made weapons, including a Glock pistol.

The recovery of weapons has left the cops shocked as the same Glock pistol is used by country’s special forces and the Chandigarh Police. The UT police have US-manufactured Glock pistols.

A team of the Operation Cell arrested Parry from his house in Sector 33 on March 16 with a pistol and 10 live cartridges.

Police sources said Parry’s interrogation led to the recovery of a Glock pistol made in Austria along with 10 live cartridges and a USA-made rifle along with 10 live cartridges.

“We are investigating as to how the suspect managed to procure these weapons. The source of money involved in buying these weapons also needs to be tracked to break the nexus,” said a cop investigating the case.

A police official said the recovery of sophisticated weapons from the suspect pointed towards cross-border links.

The police had earlier this week registered a case against Parry and other Bishnoi gang members for allegedly making extortion calls to businessmen, hotel and bar owners in the city.

