Forest fires in Mullanpur, Zirakpur

Mohali, June 14
Incidents of forest fire have been reported from Siswan, Mullanpur and Zirakpur since Thursday afternoon. Local residents said, at least, four large tracts of forest land near the villages of Pallanpur and Siswan had witnessed wildfires in the past two days. Officials of the district administration, Forest Department and the Fire Department visited the area. Two fire engines were rushed to the spot. Since the fire broke out in a remote area of the forest, fire engines could not reach the spot.
On Friday evening, a fire broke out in the forest area near the IAS officers’ housing society in Mullanpur. In Zirakpur, fire was reported in one-and-a-half acres of Baltana Nature Park today. Four fire engines reached the spot and doused the flames. Intense heatwave and dry foliage in the region are said to be one of the reasons behind such incidents in the forest area.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to J&K
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Mann govt anytime: Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: Indresh
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS
Sole breadwinner, Hoshiarpur man was among Kuwait victims
IAF plane brings back mortal remains of 45 Indians