Forest fires in Mullanpur, Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 14

Incidents of forest fire have been reported from Siswan, Mullanpur and Zirakpur since Thursday afternoon. Local residents said, at least, four large tracts of forest land near the villages of Pallanpur and Siswan had witnessed wildfires in the past two days. Officials of the district administration, Forest Department and the Fire Department visited the area. Two fire engines were rushed to the spot. Since the fire broke out in a remote area of the forest, fire engines could not reach the spot.

Fire rages in the Siswan forest near Chandigarh on Thursday night.

On Friday evening, a fire broke out in the forest area near the IAS officers’ housing society in Mullanpur. In Zirakpur, fire was reported in one-and-a-half acres of Baltana Nature Park today. Four fire engines reached the spot and doused the flames. Intense heatwave and dry foliage in the region are said to be one of the reasons behind such incidents in the forest area.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #Zirakpur